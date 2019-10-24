PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,391,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

