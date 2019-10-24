Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTLA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,195. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

