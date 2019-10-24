Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.29 and last traded at $101.83, with a volume of 39161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

