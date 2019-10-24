Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PS opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Gary L. Crittenden bought 14,600 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.00. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and sold 109,143 shares worth $3,031,494. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

