Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.85 million.Plexus also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.87-0.97 EPS.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,664. Plexus has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $230,929.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,282 shares in the company, valued at $472,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,525. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.