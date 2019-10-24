Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $285,464.00 and approximately $13,192.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

