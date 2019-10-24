PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony Sells 881,252 Shares

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28.

AGS stock remained flat at $$11.41 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,401. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of -76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

