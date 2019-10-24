Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:PAA opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 908,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

