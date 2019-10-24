Pitney Bowes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.