Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crispr Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.
NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.11.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crispr Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
