Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crispr Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

