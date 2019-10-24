Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PJC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of PJC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

