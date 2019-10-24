Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $31.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $72.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 173,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tilray has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $142.84.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.