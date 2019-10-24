Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $4.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.