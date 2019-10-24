Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $920.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

