Picton Property Income Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Picton Property Income stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.22). 453,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.77 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $509.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.96.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
