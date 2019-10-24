Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after buying an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

NYSE PM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $81.37. 1,529,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,327. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.