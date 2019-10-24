PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) fell 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.20, 25,562,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 13,869,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 43.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

