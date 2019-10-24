Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.19 ($29.30).

UG traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting €25.04 ($29.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,882,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.70.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

