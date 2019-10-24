Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 565.14 ($7.38).

PFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

PFC opened at GBX 409.96 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.80 ($8.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other Petrofac news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($39,821.39). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,526.89).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.