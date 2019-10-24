Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,417 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. CareDx makes up 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of CareDx worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 596,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 6,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,040. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

