Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 97,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $354.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

