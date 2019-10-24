Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $377,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

