Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCIX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

