PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

