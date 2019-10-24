Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $442,830.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $151,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,681.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

