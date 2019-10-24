Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

PEBO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

