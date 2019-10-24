Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.