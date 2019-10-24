Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 12.51 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.64. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

