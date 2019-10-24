Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $61,301.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,499.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.68 or 0.02834681 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00794714 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008196 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,703,370 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, WEX, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.