Peel Hunt Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 150

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

LON CMCX opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.93 million and a PE ratio of 65.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.69. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.40 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 5,800 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £5,394 ($7,048.22).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.