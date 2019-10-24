Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stake Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $41,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $54,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $443,850 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

