PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,405,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,715% from the previous session’s volume of 77,452 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

