PCF Group’s (PCF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

PCF Group (LON:PCF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:PCF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 186,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.84. PCF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.89 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider David Bull purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749.60 ($2,286.16).

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

