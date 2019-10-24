PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

