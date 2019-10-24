Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.06-3.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.89.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,788,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. Paypal has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

