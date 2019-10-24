Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $106.98 and last traded at $104.91, 23,788,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 6,830,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

