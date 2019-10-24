Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 248.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 684.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $259.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

