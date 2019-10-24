Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.01441584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

