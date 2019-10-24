Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.