Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

