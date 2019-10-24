Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,450. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.