Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $13,798,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.28. 143,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,694. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $340.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

