Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading 18.8% Higher

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s stock price traded up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 7,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 551% from the average session volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

