Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Director Sells C$690,672.00 in Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at C$12,364,778.50.
TSE PKI opened at C$44.77 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 1-year low of C$31.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.23.
Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.7823861 EPS for the current year.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
