Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Director Sells C$690,672.00 in Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at C$12,364,778.50.

TSE PKI opened at C$44.77 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 1-year low of C$31.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.23.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.7823861 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

