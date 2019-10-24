Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY19 guidance at $11.50-12.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PH opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

