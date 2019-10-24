Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PKOH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PKOH stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 24.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

