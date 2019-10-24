Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 88 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at $2,507,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 38,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $218.33 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.95. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

