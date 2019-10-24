Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,816 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

