Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $287,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,199,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

