Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,028 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $733,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $68.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.